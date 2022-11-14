TOM EATON | DonkeyGate has been opened and the opportunists have bolted
Should we be impressed that the ANC actually made an effort with the donkey carts, or unsurprised they’re all breaking down?
14 November 2022 - 20:41
I don’t want to underplay ANC corruption, but on the scale of South African scandals, with state capture near the top, and construction mafias, Eskom saboteurs and politically deployed idiots somewhere in the middle, I’m afraid DonkeyGate is less a storm in a teacup than a sneeze near an espresso cup...
TOM EATON | DonkeyGate has been opened and the opportunists have bolted
Should we be impressed that the ANC actually made an effort with the donkey carts, or unsurprised they’re all breaking down?
I don’t want to underplay ANC corruption, but on the scale of South African scandals, with state capture near the top, and construction mafias, Eskom saboteurs and politically deployed idiots somewhere in the middle, I’m afraid DonkeyGate is less a storm in a teacup than a sneeze near an espresso cup...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos