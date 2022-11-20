EDITORIAL | Sisulu doesn’t act like she respects the portfolio committee
Tourism is a key department, and when you consider the R2.4bn Treasury has allocated it, there is every reason to enforce accountability
20 November 2022 - 22:19
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is walking a tightrope when it comes to accountability before parliament. The cabinet member has failed to appear before parliament several times, resulting in a summons to have her appear...
