JUSTICE MALALA | Abused office of the public protector is a crime scene
It is quite obvious the PP’s office was being manipulated and used against the people of SA
20 November 2022 - 20:33
The office of the public protector belongs to the people of SA. They pay for it through their taxes. Like any other branch of our government, every cent that is spent by the office can and should be examined, several times over, by the public. If you do business with the public protector’s office, or any branch of the state, expect your claim for money from the office to be scrutinised by the public...
JUSTICE MALALA | Abused office of the public protector is a crime scene
It is quite obvious the PP’s office was being manipulated and used against the people of SA
The office of the public protector belongs to the people of SA. They pay for it through their taxes. Like any other branch of our government, every cent that is spent by the office can and should be examined, several times over, by the public. If you do business with the public protector’s office, or any branch of the state, expect your claim for money from the office to be scrutinised by the public...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos