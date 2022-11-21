Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Rule of law means Zuma must return to jail and Janusz must be freed

Political pressure and public opinion are not a court’s concern in reviewing parole decisions

21 November 2022 - 20:53

“His conduct nearly plunged this country into civil unrest.” And: “He seemed to have been intent on derailing the attainment of democracy.” It would be easy to mistakenly assume these two statements made in court on Monday referred to former president Jacob Zuma, whose imprisonment led to treasonous riots last July that killed about 300 people and cost the economy tens of billions of rand...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Instead of mocking Afrikaans, let’s get serious about reviving SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Infrastructure is creaking, empty political promises will not halt ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Are police up to the task of combating rise in child kidnappings? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Dismissals will solve the unsolvable maths exam question Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | EFF condoms in Pauw’s book are mere foreplay. It’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Charlize has spoken, but did we understand what she meant? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Abused office of the public protector is a crime scene Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Sisulu doesn’t act like she respects the portfolio committee Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Putting African entrepreneurs on the path to divinity Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike