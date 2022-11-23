CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The ANC has finally moved on from the Zuma family
With a number of ANC top six candidates ready for retirement villages, one wonders what the NEC will look like come December
23 November 2022 - 14:08
The ANC has finally moved on from the Zuma family. Former president Jacob Zuma thought that, like the phoenix, he could rise through Nkandla’s ashes to make the governing party’s top six as chairperson. The branches had other ideas and gave him a bloody nose. He is not even making it onto the ballot...
The ANC has finally moved on from the Zuma family. Former president Jacob Zuma thought that, like the phoenix, he could rise through Nkandla’s ashes to make the governing party’s top six as chairperson. The branches had other ideas and gave him a bloody nose. He is not even making it onto the ballot...
