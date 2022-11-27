Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | The fuel Germany has that SA doesn’t: will

Like us, the Germans are plagued by bureaucracy and red tape, yet they have successfully weaned themselves off Russian gas in just months

27 November 2022 - 20:01

Political will is everything. It can change a country’s economic trajectory swiftly, dramatically and positively. SA’s economy is in the doldrums, not because of our history of apartheid or, as some in the ANC say, some nefarious clique called the “Stellenbosch Mafia”, but because we lack the political will to choose a clear developmental path and implement our policies ruthlessly...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Abused office of the public protector is a crime scene Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | In this rudderless SA we live in, what do we want to achieve? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Fracking hell: outrage as Mantashe calls for proposals for seismic activity in ... News
  4. Torpid climate summit ends on a high note, but ambition lags News
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Madiba flew the flag for humility, but we grounded ourselves Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC presidency race may deliver a shock bigger than Zuma’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The ANC has finally moved on from the Zuma family Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | There should be a bare minimum for moral decency, and Qatar ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The fuel Germany has that SA doesn’t: will Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | What will we do when the lights go out for good? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury