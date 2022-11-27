JUSTICE MALALA | The fuel Germany has that SA doesn’t: will
Like us, the Germans are plagued by bureaucracy and red tape, yet they have successfully weaned themselves off Russian gas in just months
27 November 2022 - 20:01
Political will is everything. It can change a country’s economic trajectory swiftly, dramatically and positively. SA’s economy is in the doldrums, not because of our history of apartheid or, as some in the ANC say, some nefarious clique called the “Stellenbosch Mafia”, but because we lack the political will to choose a clear developmental path and implement our policies ruthlessly...
JUSTICE MALALA | The fuel Germany has that SA doesn’t: will
Like us, the Germans are plagued by bureaucracy and red tape, yet they have successfully weaned themselves off Russian gas in just months
Political will is everything. It can change a country’s economic trajectory swiftly, dramatically and positively. SA’s economy is in the doldrums, not because of our history of apartheid or, as some in the ANC say, some nefarious clique called the “Stellenbosch Mafia”, but because we lack the political will to choose a clear developmental path and implement our policies ruthlessly...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos