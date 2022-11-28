EDITORIAL | Mashaba put his foot in it with thoughtless tweet and backhanded ‘apology’
ActionSA leader should recognise the responsibility and power he wields on social media
28 November 2022 - 20:11
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba would do well to take Benjamin Franklin’s counsel that one should never ruin an apology with an excuse. ..
EDITORIAL | Mashaba put his foot in it with thoughtless tweet and backhanded ‘apology’
ActionSA leader should recognise the responsibility and power he wields on social media
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba would do well to take Benjamin Franklin’s counsel that one should never ruin an apology with an excuse. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos