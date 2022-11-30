After four decades, we are nowhere near controlling HIV/Aids

The annual World Aids Day (Wad) is upon us and the theme this year is Equalize. Established in 1988, the Wad, marked on December 1, commemorates the struggle against an epidemic that has been with us for four decades. On this day, we remember people who lost the battle against the virus long before life-saving treatment became available and people living with it today. The world also, on this day, takes stock of strides made towards epidemic control.
The sad reality is that despite billions of dollars invested in fighting the HIV epidemic and advances in science and technology, despite progressive policy shifts and the availability of cheaper, safer HIV-prevention and treatment drugs, we are nowhere near epidemic control, defined by the UNAids target of reaching 95-95-95 (95% people living with HIV (PLHIV) diagnosed, 95% on treatment and 95% virally suppressed) by 2030. In 2021 the UNAids fact sheet estimated that 4,900 females aged between 15 and 24 were reported to be infected weekly. Access to treatment remains problematic, with only 88% PLHIV on antiretroviral treatment globally. Of those accessing treatment, only 68% are virally suppressed. For many, especially those in high HIV-burden countries, including South Africa, the dream of living an HIV-free or managed life remains exactly that, a dream.
The world is facing global health threats like never before. These include pandemics, climate change, worsening health equity due to conflicts and population displacement, vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks and antimicrobial resistance. These are reversing gains made in the HIV response and fuelling its spread, undermining efforts to reach epidemic control by 2030. Global health threats perpetuate inequality and the most vulnerable, including people at risk of or living with HIV, are disproportionally affected.
Pandemics, including Covid-19 and, recently, monkeypox, are claiming lives and have worsened socioeconomic conditions for many, with the number of people forced into extreme poverty increasing by 100-million globally. Conflict and war have displaced communities and forced migration is on the rise. “Urban slums” are increasing and people are living in poor, unhygienic conditions that fuel ill health, including poor mental health.
After four decades, we are nowhere near controlling HIV/Aids
As we mark World Aids Day, Dr Gloria Maimela looks at the virus in the context of other global health threats
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign
The annual World Aids Day (Wad) is upon us and the theme this year is Equalize. Established in 1988, the Wad, marked on December 1, commemorates the struggle against an epidemic that has been with us for four decades. On this day, we remember people who lost the battle against the virus long before life-saving treatment became available and people living with it today. The world also, on this day, takes stock of strides made towards epidemic control.
The sad reality is that despite billions of dollars invested in fighting the HIV epidemic and advances in science and technology, despite progressive policy shifts and the availability of cheaper, safer HIV-prevention and treatment drugs, we are nowhere near epidemic control, defined by the UNAids target of reaching 95-95-95 (95% people living with HIV (PLHIV) diagnosed, 95% on treatment and 95% virally suppressed) by 2030. In 2021 the UNAids fact sheet estimated that 4,900 females aged between 15 and 24 were reported to be infected weekly. Access to treatment remains problematic, with only 88% PLHIV on antiretroviral treatment globally. Of those accessing treatment, only 68% are virally suppressed. For many, especially those in high HIV-burden countries, including South Africa, the dream of living an HIV-free or managed life remains exactly that, a dream.
The world is facing global health threats like never before. These include pandemics, climate change, worsening health equity due to conflicts and population displacement, vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks and antimicrobial resistance. These are reversing gains made in the HIV response and fuelling its spread, undermining efforts to reach epidemic control by 2030. Global health threats perpetuate inequality and the most vulnerable, including people at risk of or living with HIV, are disproportionally affected.
Pandemics, including Covid-19 and, recently, monkeypox, are claiming lives and have worsened socioeconomic conditions for many, with the number of people forced into extreme poverty increasing by 100-million globally. Conflict and war have displaced communities and forced migration is on the rise. “Urban slums” are increasing and people are living in poor, unhygienic conditions that fuel ill health, including poor mental health.
The climate crisis is upon us and PLHIV are not spared. This as health systems crumble under pressure. Global warming and extreme weather events have negatively impacted health systems as the burden of disease increases. These include a rise in vector-borne infectious diseases, an increase in acute conditions such as diarrheal diseases due to water contamination during floods, and worsening of existing chronic cardiopulmonary conditions (asthma, heart failure and so on) due to air pollution and excessive heat. Climate change has not spared public health infrastructure, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) reporting an increase in climate-related infrastructure disasters in Sub-Saharan Africa. This makes access to health-care services difficult for many. Hunger and malnutrition due to food insecurity is on the rise as crops fail. This has been shown to be a key mediator in driving sexually risky behaviour as people, particularly young women, engage in transactional sex to survive.
The re-emergence of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and polio is concerning. Unhygienic living conditions, coupled with poor immunisation uptake rates, are at the root of the re-emergence of these outbreaks. The number of children who have missed immunisation is on the rise in Sub-Saharan Africa. At the same time, children are “missing” in HIV care and treatment cascades as they remain under-tested. Among those who receive treatment, viral-load non-suppression rates are high, making them even more vulnerable to preventable infectious diseases.
Covid-19 has exposed the extent to which nationalism drives inequality. Lack of access to testing in Sub-Saharan Africa and vaccine hoarding by western countries evoked painful memories of early HIV/Aids days when PLHIV died due to lack of access to life-saving antiretroviral treatment. Forty years later, the sad reality is that the world hasn’t changed much. That diseases, including HIV, do not know borders has not hindered irresponsible and irrational nationalism, profit-driven pharmaceutical agendas and self-serving politics.
Simon Nkoli’s fight for queer rights finally celebrated — 24 years after he died
Worse than global health threats is the divided or less than desired attention the HIV epidemic receives. As nations fight other global health threats and the climate and energy crises, worsened by the Ukraine war, HIV is becoming de-prioritised. It now shares the wallet with other threats and risks getting the least share. This is exactly what the virus needs to continue unabated, to cross borders and destroy vulnerable lives. The world ignores HIV at its peril and the Covid-19 pandemic is a good example of this. As nations harboured vaccines, SARS CoV 2 mutated and generated variants in immunosuppressed PLHIV. They became a reservoir for deadly variants of the virus that crossed borders. This should be a lesson to all that any efforts at pandemic control are futile as long as PLHIV are under-diagnosed and under-treated.
More than ever, there needs to be a continued global response to the epidemic. There is a need to increase and maintain investments for its control. The world has come so far and we cannot afford to remove the foot from the accelerator. An HIV response that is inadequately funded, doesn’t address inequality and does not consider the role of global health threats in fuelling HIV spread and perpetuating inequality is ineffective and a poor return on investment.
This is also a time for national accountability, for effective use of resources in combating HIV/Aids. It is time for nations to focus and implement with fidelity. Addressing HIV and other global health threats with the same vigour is crucial if we are to end this epidemic. Providing HIV services that populations cannot access because of age, race, gender, sexual orientation and geography is ineffective.
The Covid pandemic provides a glimmer of hope, given the resilience and solidarity nations demonstrated when dealing with it. To a great extent, scientists, politicians and researchers united in an effort towards pandemic control. Science informed policy and policy informed implementation. It is, however, important to acknowledge that science alone cannot address inequality. A multisectoral approach that seeks to address social determinants of ill health that drive HIV, most attributable to emerging health threats, is key.
The 1988 WAD theme was “A world united against Aids”. Thirty-four years later, this is more relevant than ever. We need a united global response to HIV nested in addressing global health threats and inequality. This is imperative, for we can no longer afford to leave anyone behind. We must equalise.
• Dr Maimela is director of climate and health at Johannesburg’s Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos