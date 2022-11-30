EDITORIAL | Six-month ban on copper trade may spark economic revival
Researchers estimate copper theft at Eskom, Prasa, Transnet and the mining industry exceeds R47bn annually
30 November 2022 - 20:59 By TimesLIVE editorial
It took long enough, but government has finally made its first constructive move to address the rampant copper wire theft that has decimated SA’s economy...
EDITORIAL | Six-month ban on copper trade may spark economic revival
Researchers estimate copper theft at Eskom, Prasa, Transnet and the mining industry exceeds R47bn annually
It took long enough, but government has finally made its first constructive move to address the rampant copper wire theft that has decimated SA’s economy...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos