Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa must go, but before he does, he has one last job to finish

He has no clear successor and must find one to ensure a smooth passage, otherwise the thieves will feast

04 December 2022 - 19:03

President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t go this week, but he will go. He must go. In his heart of hearts, he knows he must go, and he knows too that he will go. It’s just a matter of time. He is being consumed by the dirty politics he chose to fight “from within the ANC” instead of condemning even if it meant his ousting from the party...

