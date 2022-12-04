JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa must go, but before he does, he has one last job to finish
He has no clear successor and must find one to ensure a smooth passage, otherwise the thieves will feast
04 December 2022 - 19:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t go this week, but he will go. He must go. In his heart of hearts, he knows he must go, and he knows too that he will go. It’s just a matter of time. He is being consumed by the dirty politics he chose to fight “from within the ANC” instead of condemning even if it meant his ousting from the party...
JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa must go, but before he does, he has one last job to finish
He has no clear successor and must find one to ensure a smooth passage, otherwise the thieves will feast
President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t go this week, but he will go. He must go. In his heart of hearts, he knows he must go, and he knows too that he will go. It’s just a matter of time. He is being consumed by the dirty politics he chose to fight “from within the ANC” instead of condemning even if it meant his ousting from the party...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos