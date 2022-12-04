PALI LEHOHLA | Feel it, it’s still here, and our kings continue to invest in it
Starvation and dangerous poverty of thought continue to ravage the continent. Will it ever seriously kick in to play the notion that it’s Africa’s time?
04 December 2022 - 19:04 By PALI LEHOHLA
Poverty is expensive, yet we invest in it daily. While poverty of thought is subtle, its exponent is dramatic. Two Sesotho idioms refer to the role of counsel and constitutional being. They are defined in terms of nakedness and refraining from displaying one’s private parts at all times. One is Banna ba tents’ana ts’ea — men advise others on how the loincloth should sit without leaving parts dangling. The other relates to the king, whose special dress is a moluopo. In this regard the saying is Morena ha ntents’oe moluopo, which translates to the king cannot be dressed, lest his counsellors see his private parts. It captures what is expected of the monarch...
PALI LEHOHLA | Feel it, it’s still here, and our kings continue to invest in it
Starvation and dangerous poverty of thought continue to ravage the continent. Will it ever seriously kick in to play the notion that it’s Africa’s time?
Poverty is expensive, yet we invest in it daily. While poverty of thought is subtle, its exponent is dramatic. Two Sesotho idioms refer to the role of counsel and constitutional being. They are defined in terms of nakedness and refraining from displaying one’s private parts at all times. One is Banna ba tents’ana ts’ea — men advise others on how the loincloth should sit without leaving parts dangling. The other relates to the king, whose special dress is a moluopo. In this regard the saying is Morena ha ntents’oe moluopo, which translates to the king cannot be dressed, lest his counsellors see his private parts. It captures what is expected of the monarch...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos