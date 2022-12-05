EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Rejecting the section 89 report does not rescue Ramaphosa’s leadership weaknesses. Here’s why
President Ramaphosa is not the gold standard for leadership. If he was, he wouldn’t have hired Arthur Fraser or disastrous ministers like Bheki Cele
05 December 2022 - 17:01
We need to interrogate why there is such desperation to reinvent the unimpressive governance record of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The fear that the country would implode imminently in the event Ramaphosa was no longer the head of state is a deeply troubling sentiment among some sectors of society. That does not speak to the leadership brilliance of Ramaphosa (which does not exist) but to self-deprecation of sectors of society that think we need him as some sort of redemptive figure in the aftermath of the state capture years. Let us unravel what is going on here...
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Rejecting the section 89 report does not rescue Ramaphosa’s leadership weaknesses. Here’s why
President Ramaphosa is not the gold standard for leadership. If he was, he wouldn’t have hired Arthur Fraser or disastrous ministers like Bheki Cele
We need to interrogate why there is such desperation to reinvent the unimpressive governance record of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The fear that the country would implode imminently in the event Ramaphosa was no longer the head of state is a deeply troubling sentiment among some sectors of society. That does not speak to the leadership brilliance of Ramaphosa (which does not exist) but to self-deprecation of sectors of society that think we need him as some sort of redemptive figure in the aftermath of the state capture years. Let us unravel what is going on here...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos