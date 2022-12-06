EDITORIAL | No amount of money can compensate for the crimes against humanity at Life Esidimeni
06 December 2022 - 21:21
In SA corruption terms, R355,000 is not a lot of money. But when the Special Investigating Unit announced on Tuesday it had secured signed acknowledgment of debt agreements for this amount, it was a significant moment. For this money will be recovered from five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that unduly benefited from the relocation of Life Esidimeni patients six years ago. It is a small amount, but it is a huge step towards bringing justice to the families of more than 140 mentally ill patients who died...
