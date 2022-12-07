Healthy flowing rivers are like veins that keep the blood flowing to enable the body to function optimally.
It is important to keep the free flow of rivers without hindrance and to keep them clean and healthy to provide quality water.
Rivers that flow downhill are often intercepted illegally to the detriment of humans and aquatic life. Not only does it disturb the free flow of water, but it also affects the aquatic species that rely on fresh water flow for survival.
The department of water and sanitation (DWS), as the custodian of water, is opposed to illegal structures that impede the flow of water, be it on private or public land.
Illegal damming is increasing in South Africa and affects and threatens farming communities downstream using water for irrigation and also domestic supply. In other areas, power generation and industry, as well as ecosystem services and essential biodiversity values are compromised.
Not long ago the DWS in Limpopo demolished an illegal damming structure on a private farm. The farmer blocked the flow of water from the Groot Nyl River and this affected the supply of water to communities around Modimolle and Bela-Bela.
This act of a farmer was unacceptable, because the water was meant to supply not only his farm but also communities downstream dependent on the flow of the river for survival.
The DWS will not hesitate to act against anyone intercepting the free flow of water by building illegal dams. They will be dealt with in terms of the National Water Act, which gives the DWS powers to act.
Illegal damming is a criminal offence according to National Water Act
The DWS will not hesitate to act against anyone intercepting the free flow of water by building illegal dams
Image: Matthew Savides
Healthy flowing rivers are like veins that keep the blood flowing to enable the body to function optimally.
It is important to keep the free flow of rivers without hindrance and to keep them clean and healthy to provide quality water.
Rivers that flow downhill are often intercepted illegally to the detriment of humans and aquatic life. Not only does it disturb the free flow of water, but it also affects the aquatic species that rely on fresh water flow for survival.
The department of water and sanitation (DWS), as the custodian of water, is opposed to illegal structures that impede the flow of water, be it on private or public land.
Illegal damming is increasing in South Africa and affects and threatens farming communities downstream using water for irrigation and also domestic supply. In other areas, power generation and industry, as well as ecosystem services and essential biodiversity values are compromised.
Not long ago the DWS in Limpopo demolished an illegal damming structure on a private farm. The farmer blocked the flow of water from the Groot Nyl River and this affected the supply of water to communities around Modimolle and Bela-Bela.
This act of a farmer was unacceptable, because the water was meant to supply not only his farm but also communities downstream dependent on the flow of the river for survival.
The DWS will not hesitate to act against anyone intercepting the free flow of water by building illegal dams. They will be dealt with in terms of the National Water Act, which gives the DWS powers to act.
Farmers who are uncooperative and deny authorised DWS officials entry to their property for inspection are in contravention of chapter 13 of the act which gives access and rights overland to authorised personnel.
The rights of property owners are also protected to only allow authorised persons to enter and inspect the property. An authorised person must produce a certificate of authorisation on request. In certain circumstance a warrant must be obtained before entry.
The DWS regulation, compliance and enforcement unit is tasked to monitor and act against those who contravene the act.
Monitoring includes whistle-blowers using the department's toll-free number (0800 200 200) and communities living downstream informing the department of illegal activities.
Sophisticated technology also helps fight illegal use of water.
The proper use and care of water is fundamental for economic emancipation and food security.
* Marcus Monyakeni is a communication specialist at the department of water and sanitation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos