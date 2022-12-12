TOM EATON | The battered rust bucket that is SAS Republic is in desperate need of repair
But first a new reliable crew, that can see beyond the brim of their hats, must be installed
12 December 2022 - 20:35
It may feel like a bit if a leap, but try, if you can, to pull yourself away from the here and now and instead imagine a scene of classic science fiction: a vast factory ship, half hidden in darkness, crawling through a sea of stars...
TOM EATON | The battered rust bucket that is SAS Republic is in desperate need of repair
But first a new reliable crew, that can see beyond the brim of their hats, must be installed
It may feel like a bit if a leap, but try, if you can, to pull yourself away from the here and now and instead imagine a scene of classic science fiction: a vast factory ship, half hidden in darkness, crawling through a sea of stars...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos