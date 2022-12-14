Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Unless infrastructure and planning are prioritised, we’re headed for disaster

Our creaking infrastructure is not an accident, it’s a clear indicator of lack of planning and reaction rather than proactivity

14 December 2022 - 20:38

The dismal state of Gauteng’s road system has been brought into sharp focus by more than a week of torrential rains, and motorists are unlikely to see full repairs done any time soon...

