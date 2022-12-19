CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A small province played a big role for the CR22 faction
With an unanimous mandate and Phala Phala overlooked, it’s time to repay favours. A ruthless cabinet reshuffle is in order
19 December 2022 - 20:03
In the early hours of Sunday morning on the conference floor, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane was about to make the ballot paper as the only candidate for ANC deputy secretary-general when the Northern Cape threw a spanner in the works...
