EDITORIAL | New ANC leaders have only 18 months to offer solutions to SA’s three troubles
If this leadership fails to fight corruption, fix the economy and ease load-shedding, they might find themselves in official-opposition benches
19 December 2022 - 20:02
It was a watershed moment for the ANC. The party’s delegates at Nasrec, Johannesburg, pinned their hopes and future of the organisation on seven leaders helmed by Cyril Ramaphosa. ..
