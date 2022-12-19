Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Ramaphosa may have resuscitated the ANC for now, but the diagnosis is terminal

CR22 may be locked and loaded but the ANC is just prolonging its own agony

19 December 2022 - 20:01
Tom Eaton Columnist

This is how the ANC ends. Not with a bang but with a wimp...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Now that De Ruyter has resigned ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The battered rust bucket that is SAS Republic is in desperate need ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Our government’s friends come and go like ships in the night Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | If ever SA was ripe for a despotic takeover, it’s now Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | No matter how you look at it, our politics is smothered in hypocrisy Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Did De Ruyter know exactly how to hold ’em until the dealin’ was ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | No Mr Nice Guy, Ramaphosa! Stop smiling with battle-ready ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | What home sellers advertise and what you find aren’t always the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A small province played a big role for the CR22 faction Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Even as their leaders don’t give a damn, South Africans just ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election
'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile