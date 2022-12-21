Opinion & Analysis

Mkhwebane’s journey through courts this year show that, if nothing else, she is tenacious

The suspended public protector has been on the ropes since February when the apex court ruled on the impeachment of heads of Chapter 9 institutions

21 December 2022 - 20:07 By FRANNY RABKIN
Franny Rabkin journalist

The clear winner of the Legal Newsmaker of the Year award must surely be suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who made legal history by being the first person to apply to apply to rescind an order refusing to rescind an order in the Constitutional Court. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ANC paper tigers: the rejected, ejected and dejected Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A small province played a big role for the CR22 faction Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A small province played a big role for the CR22 faction Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Oh how the mighty ANC has fallen Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa may have resuscitated the ANC for now, but the diagnosis ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election