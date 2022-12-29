Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Racism is racism — media coverage of Maselspoort racist attack is too tame

29 December 2022 - 13:58
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
A still from video footage of the incident.
A still from video footage of the incident.
Image: Screengrab

Join the discussion, here: 

In this edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, podcast host Eusebius McKaiser wears his hat as a political analyst and reviews the coverage of what happened at a resort in the Free State recently.

McKaiser argues and explains how certain frameworks chosen by reporters, subeditors and editors unwittingly water down the seriousness of racism.

He also offers arguments in support of the view that editorial choices are not value-neutral (just as neither writing nor reporting are value-neutral speech acts).

What we write, and how we edit and frame stories, can reveal our most deeply held political convictions, he concludes, even when we genuinely imagine ourselves to simply be “knocking into shape” a first draft.

It is, as always, up to listeners of the podcast to determine whether and how much they agree with the analyst and contributor to TimesLIVE.

Enjoy and subscribe to Eusebius on TimesLIVE on any podcast so that you never miss a future episode.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | ANC’s top 7 is neither a win for the party nor SA

Eusebius McKaiser talks to Sam Mkokeli and Sabelo Skiti about the new leadership
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

PODCAST | Ramaphosa's political report embellishes reality

In this short audio analysis, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser summarises what President Cyril Ramaphosa set out to achieve in his ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Why sex work should be decriminalised, according to deputy minister of justice

Though constitutional processes necessitate government not putting the cart before the horse and engaging the public on proposed changes to the law, ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Explained: The Janusz Waluś judgment is based on solid legal reasoning

In this short edition of 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', our contributor and analyst explains the Constitutional Court’s legal reasoning for its order that ...
Politics
1 month ago

PODCAST | Eusebius McKaiser in conversation with Jacques Pauw

In the latest edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE he is joined by journalist and author Jacques Pauw to discuss his new book, Our Poisoned Land. It is a ...
Video & Podcasts
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Stage 6 load-shedding has changed the cold chain maintenance ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ANC paper tigers: the rejected, ejected and dejected Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Oh how the mighty ANC has fallen Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Racism is racism — media coverage of Maselspoort racist attack is too ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | All ye faithful: how the ANC can repay the loyalty it demands Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election