WENDY KNOWLER | How to improve your credit score and avoid impersonation fraud
Impersonation fraud is rife so you need to make sure someone hasn’t been opening accounts in your name.
09 January 2023 - 12:51
“You can improve your credit score by about 40% overnight with this simple, highly effective technique.”..
WENDY KNOWLER | How to improve your credit score and avoid impersonation fraud
Impersonation fraud is rife so you need to make sure someone hasn’t been opening accounts in your name.
“You can improve your credit score by about 40% overnight with this simple, highly effective technique.”..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos