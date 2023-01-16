Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Beware the danger of exceptional ‘against all odds’ matric stories

We must push back against the kind of sloganeering that follows result announcements every year

16 January 2023 - 16:15
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

Stories of individual triumphs can inspire and distract us. The single most powerful communication lesson I have learned as a broadcaster is just how seductive stories are. They draw you in. If you hold space for someone to give the full details of their life, it can move us to tears or invoke a maelstrom of emotion. It can even lead us to reimagine our own journeys on this planet...

