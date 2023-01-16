TOM EATON | Cancelling Swiss shindig is cold comfort for those without electricity
The president skipping Davos will make no difference to the economy or help the energy crisis
16 January 2023 - 20:14
There are many sensible reasons why President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to cancel his visit to Davos on Sunday and stay at home to tackle the electricity crisis like a garden gnome tackling a runaway train that is on fire...
TOM EATON | Cancelling Swiss shindig is cold comfort for those without electricity
The president skipping Davos will make no difference to the economy or help the energy crisis
There are many sensible reasons why President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to cancel his visit to Davos on Sunday and stay at home to tackle the electricity crisis like a garden gnome tackling a runaway train that is on fire...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos