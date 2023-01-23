TOM EATON | Let’s hope being a civil servant comes into vogue

Most matriculants aspire to careers in medicine, economics or engineering, but who will fill the void when ANC public servants get the boot?

The arrival in South Africa of Russia’s foreign minister, fluttering down over Waterkloof Air Base on Monday like a grumpy vampire, was denounced by some observers. And yet nobody can deny that when Sergei Lavrov met the ANC, it was a meeting of minds, or, in the absence of those, at least of shared urges...