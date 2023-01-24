EDITORIAL | Lesufi’s pandering to Soweto residents smacks of cheap political point-scoring
If Soweto residents’ electricity debt is to be written off, it should only be those who are genuinely too poor to pay for the utility
24 January 2023 - 20:30
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who, importantly, is also the ANC’s chairperson in Gauteng, planted a politically seductive seed in the minds of his important constituency: electricity debt in Soweto could be cancelled soon...
EDITORIAL | Lesufi’s pandering to Soweto residents smacks of cheap political point-scoring
If Soweto residents’ electricity debt is to be written off, it should only be those who are genuinely too poor to pay for the utility
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who, importantly, is also the ANC’s chairperson in Gauteng, planted a politically seductive seed in the minds of his important constituency: electricity debt in Soweto could be cancelled soon...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos