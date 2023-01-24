Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | From French to foe: African youth have had it with their former coloniser

Macron’s sweet nothings are falling on deaf ears in francophone countries

24 January 2023 - 20:34

There is rising opposition by African youth, media and political leaders to France’s presence in its former colonies, partly because of the country’s outsize influence on the continent, accusations that it has been siding with dictators and unfair post-colonial trade deals continuing in its favour...

