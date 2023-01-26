MAKHUDU SEFARA | Shed half-hearted measures and burn R40bn to keep the lights on
Considering the damage load-shedding does to the economy, finding R40bn to keep the lights on would be well spent
26 January 2023 - 21:00
During the medium-term budget policy statement late last year, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the SA Revenue Services raised R1.56-trillion — before increasing revenue estimates because our Sars colleagues were over-performing...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Shed half-hearted measures and burn R40bn to keep the lights on
Considering the damage load-shedding does to the economy, finding R40bn to keep the lights on would be well spent
During the medium-term budget policy statement late last year, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the SA Revenue Services raised R1.56-trillion — before increasing revenue estimates because our Sars colleagues were over-performing...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos