SONGEZO ZIBI | SA’s monopoly money-sized problems need big, bold decisions
Government should find out whether it can deduct money owed from the national budget allocations and give it directly to Eskom
30 January 2023 - 19:43 By Songezo Zibi
The moment Nersa announced it was granting Eskom an 18.65% tariff increase for the 2023/24 period, and a further 12.5% for 2024/25, the country had a convulsion. What sent so many over the edge was that the increase coincided with the most severe load-shedding since the power blackouts began in 2007, ostensibly caused by “wet coal” and “a bolt substance”, among other excuses...
