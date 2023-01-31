Opinion & Analysis

Sex work: Are South Africans ready to decriminalise it?

According to research data, South Africans recognise that because of socioeconomic conditions, sex work is not going away

31 January 2023 - 15:42 By Noxolo Mfocwa and Lee-Anne Germanos

On December 9 2022, the minister of justice and constitutional development, Ronald Lamola announced that cabinet had approved the publication of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill of 2022, decriminalising sex work...

