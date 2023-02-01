EDITORIAL | Own goal or genius marketing? Either way R1bn idea is a slap in the face for SA teams
The general consensus is that the money could be better spent in myriad more practical ways
01 February 2023 - 20:31
A proposal to spend R1bn on a sponsorship deal with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in exchange for advertising and branding rights in a bid to entice tourists to our shores — that would be akin to scoring an own goal...
EDITORIAL | Own goal or genius marketing? Either way R1bn idea is a slap in the face for SA teams
The general consensus is that the money could be better spent in myriad more practical ways
A proposal to spend R1bn on a sponsorship deal with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in exchange for advertising and branding rights in a bid to entice tourists to our shores — that would be akin to scoring an own goal...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos