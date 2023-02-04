Opinion & Analysis

Class struggle: how to end self-censorship in high schools

A commitment to equality is vital, but not at the expense of frank discussion of controversial issues

05 February 2023 - 19:09 By Bill Kuhn

As Americans continue the necessary and difficult work of creating a more equitable and inclusive society, an unfortunate side-effect has been the curtailment of free speech on high school and college campuses, and the emergence of pervasive self-censorship...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Be honest, are you better off now than under apartheid? Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Desperation, not necessity, spawns invention in South Africa Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Joburg needs far more than mayor Amad has to offer Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the bogus inverter offer Opinion & Analysis
  5. Swop mistakes for dreams: advocate hopes his autobiography will inspire youth Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’