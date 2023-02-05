Opinion & Analysis

OPEN LETTER | We want action against corruption, Mr President — we’ve had enough talk

How many more whistle-blowers must die, and how many must have their lives in tatters before the state takes action?

05 February 2023 - 19:09 By Nicki van 't Riet

In planning his upcoming state of the nation address, writes Corruption Watch’s Nicki Van 't Riet, President Cyril Ramaphosa must not only speak more forcefully on the fulfilment of anti-corruption promises made to the nation — he must place the very topic of corruption front and centre in the list of Sona priorities. Because South Africans, having heard all the smooth talk over and over, now want fast, uncompromising, aggressive, concrete anti-corruption action...

