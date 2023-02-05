OPINION | The 2023 state of the nation address requires the stamp of leadership
The choice now is between real economic growth with all its advantages, or the yoke of low growth with its creeping costs and welfare dependency
05 February 2023 - 19:09 By Raymond Parsons
Though the state of the nation address inevitably resonates with a wide range of geopolitical and socioeconomic issues of importance to the nation, the business community will be particularly interested in what President Cyril Ramaphosa says about meeting South Africa’s immediate economic challenges...
