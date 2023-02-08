JENNIFER PLATT | After exiling books, exiles have me hooked
I took a break from reading over the holidays, but there’s nothing like a bit of Jane Harper to immediately get one back between the covers
08 February 2023 - 20:37
This summer I took a hiatus from reading. It wasn’t planned, but there was so much going on, so many people gathered for a holiday in one house, that I didn’t get a chance to open a book or even turn on the TV. It was bliss, but I panicked when I looked at my to-be-read pile...
JENNIFER PLATT | After exiling books, exiles have me hooked
I took a break from reading over the holidays, but there’s nothing like a bit of Jane Harper to immediately get one back between the covers
This summer I took a hiatus from reading. It wasn’t planned, but there was so much going on, so many people gathered for a holiday in one house, that I didn’t get a chance to open a book or even turn on the TV. It was bliss, but I panicked when I looked at my to-be-read pile...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos