Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Trust deficit makes it hard to be excited about new Sona promises

09 February 2023 - 22:41
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts during his 2023 State of the Nation address in Cape Town, South Africa, February 9, 2023.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts during his 2023 State of the Nation address in Cape Town, South Africa, February 9, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/Pool

In this brief first take on the 2023 state of the nation address from President Cyril Ramaphosa, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser explains why the speech falls short of its political intentions.

Listen to the analysis:

The president, argues McKaiser, continues to trick the public with searing descriptions of our challenges but without taking full moral, political and constitutional responsibility for his government’s role in how we got here.

Further, argues McKaiser, the president’s proposed solutions, such as appointing a minister of electricity, assume that the existing legal architecture of the state has disabled him from solving our myriad crises until now. In reality, nothing in the legal or administrative arrangements of the state explains why the state of the nation is not in better shape.

Ultimately, concludes McKaiser, citizens have so many examples of unfulfilled promises that they are likely to be sceptical about Ramaphosa making good on new promises.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

PODCAST | #QueerSONA — Queer community demands Ramaphosa’s ear

Nolwazi Tusini from Iranti — a media advocacy organisation defending the rights of lesbian, intersex and transgender people in Africa — joined ...
Politics
12 hours ago

PODCAST | What does it all mean? Examining the biggest political stories of the week

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee and Sowetan political editor Fikile Ntsikelelo Moya joined Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to ...
Politics
2 days ago

PODCAST | EXPLAINED: DA’s legal victory to access ANC’s cadre deployment records

The court has ordered the ruling party to hand over, within five court days, the records of the national cadre deployment committee
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Mpho Phalatse says John Steenhuisen does not connect with 'the masses'

In this edition of 'Eusebius on TimesLIVE', the podcast host engaged former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse on her ambition to become the next DA ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Here’s another awkward one: is life better in a DA-led ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Put a magnet to contaminated coal, Eskom, or would that be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Spurs sponsorship whistle-blowers should be commended, not hounded Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | A cabinet reshuffle isn’t service in itself, so please just do ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa, it’s time you became a spoilsport for the sake of ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Politicians react to state of national disaster announcement at Sona 2023
EFF MPs storm stage, face off with police and are pushed out of Sona 2023