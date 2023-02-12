JUSTICE MALALA | Announcing a new minister is sad and a state of disaster even sadder
Instead of confronting the problem, the president has merely thrown more bodies at it
12 February 2023 - 19:34
It is four days since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his plans to end the 15 years of electricity blackouts, and I just don’t understand how his new initiatives will work...
