PATRICK BULGER | Siyaya ePotholi: capital meltdown in the coalition bunker
A mayor resigning twice, two different auditor reports, another council at deadlock: Tshwane is a good example of politicians ensuring coalitions fail
16 February 2023 - 21:44
“Siyaya ePitoli” went the words of an old struggle song, echoing the Boer War song sung by the British, “We are Marching to Pretoria’’. Different histories for times apart, yet both depicting Pretoria as the prize of struggle and war, an African Camelot where the heart of power beats. This week’s goings-on at the Tshwane Metro Council will put a dent in that legend — and serve as a cautionary tale in the looming era of coalition government...
PATRICK BULGER | Siyaya ePotholi: capital meltdown in the coalition bunker
A mayor resigning twice, two different auditor reports, another council at deadlock: Tshwane is a good example of politicians ensuring coalitions fail
“Siyaya ePitoli” went the words of an old struggle song, echoing the Boer War song sung by the British, “We are Marching to Pretoria’’. Different histories for times apart, yet both depicting Pretoria as the prize of struggle and war, an African Camelot where the heart of power beats. This week’s goings-on at the Tshwane Metro Council will put a dent in that legend — and serve as a cautionary tale in the looming era of coalition government...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos