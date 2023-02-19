Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Why would free people champion Mugabe or Putin?

What would motivate South Africans to applaud and support these dictators?

19 February 2023 - 21:08

On Friday the world will mark a year since Russia’s immoral and brutal invasion of Ukraine. The invasion, which Russia had boasted would be completed within days or at most weeks, looks set to continue for years to come, with millions displaced and dead, and dire consequences for food security in some parts of our continent...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Announcing a new minister is sad and a state of disaster even ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Whatever your misgivings about Mabuza, give credit where it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Biko would be bitterly disappointed by our government’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | One thing you can bank on is the ANC spouting hot air Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | All aboard the Zimbabwe Express Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gunshots everywhere, yet our police minister is an old, ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | It’s no surprise the EFF has hitched its wagon to Russia’s Rosatom Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | How many ministers does it take to screw in the country’s light ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Daar is ‘kaak’ in die land, and the kids can smell it too Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Hiding defects from buyers when selling a house can be costly Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton