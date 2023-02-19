WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the new car ‘gift’ you pay for
The National Credit Regulator has run out of road in its fight to outlaw the car finance banks’ practice of ‘padding’ loans with ‘on-the-road’ fees
19 February 2023 - 21:09
“What irks me most is the inclusion of the cost of the ‘gift’, allegedly from the dealer, in the exorbitant on-the-road (OTR) fees. ..
WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the new car ‘gift’ you pay for
The National Credit Regulator has run out of road in its fight to outlaw the car finance banks’ practice of ‘padding’ loans with ‘on-the-road’ fees
“What irks me most is the inclusion of the cost of the ‘gift’, allegedly from the dealer, in the exorbitant on-the-road (OTR) fees. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos