EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you are a nice racist, I have a book recommendation for you
21 February 2023 - 12:52
Explicit racism is not difficult to spot. It announces itself. Someone casually using the “k” word, hurling it at black people to crush their dignity, is not pretending to be progressive, liberal or a “soft” conservative. They are as nakedly racist as someone willing to physically assault, and even murder, a person they hate because of the colour of their skin...
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you are a nice racist, I have a book recommendation for you
Explicit racism is not difficult to spot. It announces itself. Someone casually using the “k” word, hurling it at black people to crush their dignity, is not pretending to be progressive, liberal or a “soft” conservative. They are as nakedly racist as someone willing to physically assault, and even murder, a person they hate because of the colour of their skin...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos