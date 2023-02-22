Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Pravin doth protest too much, methinks

The public enterprises minister’s attack on outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter smacks of flagrant hypocrisy

22 February 2023 - 20:10
Tom Eaton Columnist

According to the South African legend of Ground-To-A-Halt Day (celebrated every February, and January, and also March and July, as well as June, September and most other months) if Pravin Gordhan emerges from his burrow and sees his shadow, there will be six more years of load-shedding, or seven, or maybe twenty...

