TOM EATON | Pravin doth protest too much, methinks
The public enterprises minister’s attack on outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter smacks of flagrant hypocrisy
22 February 2023 - 20:10
According to the South African legend of Ground-To-A-Halt Day (celebrated every February, and January, and also March and July, as well as June, September and most other months) if Pravin Gordhan emerges from his burrow and sees his shadow, there will be six more years of load-shedding, or seven, or maybe twenty...
TOM EATON | Pravin doth protest too much, methinks
The public enterprises minister’s attack on outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter smacks of flagrant hypocrisy
According to the South African legend of Ground-To-A-Halt Day (celebrated every February, and January, and also March and July, as well as June, September and most other months) if Pravin Gordhan emerges from his burrow and sees his shadow, there will be six more years of load-shedding, or seven, or maybe twenty...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos