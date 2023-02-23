Opinion & Analysis

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Survivor South Africa: a daily reality of township dwellers

A township is a crime scene, a nature reserve and a breeding place for violence, whether physical, structural and cultural

23 February 2023 - 22:59

Township dwellers exist as obituaries in motion and a stark reminder of the genocide that was apartheid, if the periodic crime stats are anything to go by. There were 7,555 murders committed between October and December 2022. The picture that emerges reveals that out of the 30 top police stations for murder, a total of nine were from KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Western Cape, while seven were from the Eastern Cape. All are in townships or informal settlements...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Daar is ‘kaak’ in die land, and the kids can smell it too Opinion & Analysis
  2. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | 'Why so many Sangomas?', but why not? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Pravin doth protest too much, methinks Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you are a nice racist, I have a book recommendation for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | If only ANC learnt this on their ‘fact-finding’ missions in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT may have landed on its feet, but it might not be so lucky ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | SS Mendi is a monument to brave people betrayed by infinitely ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt