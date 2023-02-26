Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Hell hath no fury like that unleashed by a singing CEO

Perhaps out of the chaos of Andre de Ruyter's sudden departure, a true national agenda for SA may emerge

26 February 2023 - 19:25 By Pali Lehohla

In common parlance, “Hell hath fury like a woman scorned” is wrongly attributed to 17th-century English playwright William Shakespeare. Instead, it was William Congreve who in 1697 wrote: “Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned, nor Hell a fury like a woman scorned.”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Put a magnet to contaminated coal, Eskom, or would that be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | A planless plan is planning to fail, and we do it so well Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Hell hath no fury like that unleashed by a singing CEO Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Tangled up in blue: a tall tale from deep in DA territory Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | De Ruyter was an abysmal failure, but the ANC appointed him Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | How to use a bank’s chargeback facility to your advantage Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | De Ruyter was an abysmal failure, but the ANC appointed him Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay