Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Ramaphosa fears an independent SABC board ahead of 2024, so he violates the law

27 February 2023 - 07:13
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

By not appointing the new SABC board, despite having recommended names forwarded to him late last year by parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly failing to comply with his constitutional duty to do so...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Hell hath no fury like that unleashed by a singing CEO Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Tangled up in blue: a tall tale from deep in DA territory Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | De Ruyter was an abysmal failure, but the ANC appointed him Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | How to use a bank’s chargeback facility to your advantage Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | De Ruyter was an abysmal failure, but the ANC appointed him Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay