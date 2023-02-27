EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Ramaphosa fears an independent SABC board ahead of 2024, so he violates the law
27 February 2023 - 07:13
By not appointing the new SABC board, despite having recommended names forwarded to him late last year by parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly failing to comply with his constitutional duty to do so...
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Ramaphosa fears an independent SABC board ahead of 2024, so he violates the law
By not appointing the new SABC board, despite having recommended names forwarded to him late last year by parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly failing to comply with his constitutional duty to do so...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos