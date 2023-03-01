Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Now all of a sudden Ramaphosa trusts law enforcement?

This is a dramatic turnaround for the president considering he didn’t trust them with his Phala Phala theft

01 March 2023 - 20:14

In a startling about-turn, Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged Andre de Ruyter to take his allegations about criminal syndicates at Eskom to the authorities, suggesting the president has had a major change of heart since he decided not to report the Phala Phala theft to those same authorities...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | ANC pride will no doubt prevail when Ramaphosa shuffles his pack Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Dominion trial shows how close a media company came to overthrowing ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Pravin doth protest too much, methinks Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | SS Mendi is a monument to brave people betrayed by infinitely ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | It’s no surprise the EFF has hitched its wagon to Russia’s Rosatom Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | De Ruyter was an abysmal failure, but the ANC appointed him Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | How to use a bank’s chargeback facility to your advantage Opinion & Analysis
  3. SONGEZO ZIBI | It was time for Andre de Ruyter to go Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | De Ruyter was an abysmal failure, but the ANC appointed him Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Ramaphosa fears an independent SABC board ahead of 2024, so ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees
"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...