Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Mark Pilgrim, an inspiring voice that will live on

The veteran DJ and broadcaster inspired so many people to take on every fight valiantly, to savour the simple things and to love wholeheartedly

05 March 2023 - 20:53

A photograph of Mark Pilgrim proudly wearing “These are my fight socks, take back my life socks” trended on social media on Sunday in response to news of the veteran radio and TV presenter’s death at the age of 53. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Where to next for Proteas Women and Banyana Banyana? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Pravin Gordhan can’t be insulated from De Ruyter’s Eskom bombshells Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | What is the point of a government bursary if graduates can’t be ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Westbury violence calls for pro-active authorities Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Students are struggling, but let’s not destabilise universities in ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Reticent Ramaphosa would rather shuffle his feet than ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Unlimited clean-ups at consumers’ expense Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | For Madiba’s sake, haul out a cigarette box and do the maths. ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mark Pilgrim, an inspiring voice that will live on Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | A consumerist manifesto: a nod to Marx, a wink to Vuitton Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special