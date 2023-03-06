EDITORIAL | New ministry is more a political solution than critical service
New electricity minister has solid credentials, but new posting will be his greatest test
06 March 2023 - 23:15
Much has been written since President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced the concept of an electricity minister during his state of the nation address in February. How many ANC politicians does it take to fix a light bulb? writer Sam Mkokeli asked in the Sunday Times a few weeks ago (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/opinion/2023-02-12-how-many-cadres-to-change-a-light-bulb/). As expected, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and department of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan remained in their positions. The great game-changer to lift our load-shedding woes is supposed to be the new electricity minister: Kgosientso Sputla Ramokgopa...
Much has been written since President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced the concept of an electricity minister during his state of the nation address in February. How many ANC politicians does it take to fix a light bulb? writer Sam Mkokeli asked in the Sunday Times a few weeks ago (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/business/opinion/2023-02-12-how-many-cadres-to-change-a-light-bulb/). As expected, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and department of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan remained in their positions. The great game-changer to lift our load-shedding woes is supposed to be the new electricity minister: Kgosientso Sputla Ramokgopa...
