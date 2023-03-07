Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | I’m still in the dark as to the reasons behind cabinet reshuffle appointments

How can Ramaphosa add two new ministries when the narrative he’s trying to sell us is that he’s trimming down cabinet

07 March 2023 - 20:59
Caiphus Kgosana Editor: Business TImes

So, the cabinet reshuffle finally happened...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Why the hysteria over De Ruyter’s allegations, ministers? Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | If only ANC learnt this on their ‘fact-finding’ missions in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA is far from Haiti’s nightmare, but look at the hit on AKA ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa, it’s time you became a spoilsport for the sake of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A small province played a big role for the CR22 faction Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Unlimited clean-ups at consumers’ expense Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Can the ANC risk putting Ramaphosa’s face on its 2024 ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. OBITUARY | Pule ‘Tate’ Makgoe whipped Free State schools into matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mark Pilgrim, an inspiring voice that will live on Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Reticent Ramaphosa would rather shuffle his feet than ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low