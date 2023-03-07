Opinion & Analysis

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Dear students, don’t let the bastards grind you down

Lucas Mangope warned us about this government of ex-convicts, that the ANC would terrorise us. Varsities seem to delight in mimicking the same government

07 March 2023 - 21:00

In 2016 23-year-old IT student Benjamin Phehla, from TUT, lost his life on the picket line of a Fees Must Fall protest. They had been marching from campus to campus in Soshanguve when a car ploughed into him and fellow marchers. They sustained injuries, and he died in hospital.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Survivor South Africa: a daily reality of township dwellers Opinion & Analysis
  2. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Daar is ‘kaak’ in die land, and the kids can smell it too Opinion & Analysis
  3. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | 'Why so many Sangomas?', but why not? Opinion & Analysis
  4. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | My peaceful village caught the spark of violence. Why? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Unlimited clean-ups at consumers’ expense Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Can the ANC risk putting Ramaphosa’s face on its 2024 ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. OBITUARY | Pule ‘Tate’ Makgoe whipped Free State schools into matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mark Pilgrim, an inspiring voice that will live on Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Reticent Ramaphosa would rather shuffle his feet than ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Thuli Madonsela says Advocate Mpofu has reached a new low